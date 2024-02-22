LISTEN: Baurkli’s “Place To Call Home”

Sometimes people need to be reminded that Nashville is not all country music and that it is amazingly diverse. There’s no better example of that than rising star Seth Farley, better known as, Baurkli, a 27-year-old R&B artist hailing from Murfreesboro, Tennessee. With the recent release of his EP titled “Growing Pains,” Baurkli makes waves in the R&B underground scene, offering listeners a deeply personal and emotional journey through his music.

In a recent interview with Nashville.com, Baurkli shared insights into his creative process and the inspiration behind Growing Pains.”I took over a year to write the 5 songs on Growing Pains… Nothing was forced. Now I’ve been in lots of relationships in my 27 years and unfortunately, none of them have really worked out. Each time I have a relationship come to an end, it’s just really hard on me… I think the EP is mixed with anger, love, confusion, insecurity, joy, anxiety, and all sorts of other emotions that come with loving someone and even falling out of love.”

The reason Baurkli took over a year to craft the five tracks on his EP, was to allow himself ample time to delve into the depths of his emotions and experiences. He expressed his struggles with relationships and the profound impact they’ve had on his life, revealing that each breakup served as a spark for inner growth.

Reflecting on the overarching theme of “Growing Pains,” Baurkli articulates the complexities of love, loss, and self-discovery that define the journey of navigating relationships in one’s twenties. He acknowledges the myriad of emotions—anger, love, confusion, insecurity, joy, and anxiety—that accompany the pursuit of intimacy and connection, resonating with listeners who have experienced the highs and lows of romance. Each track on “Growing Pains” offers a glimpse into Baurkli’s innermost thoughts and raw emotions.

As Baurkli continues to carve his path in the music industry, his captivating performances are beginning to garner attention throughout Middle Tennessee. Fans and music enthusiasts alike can experience his music live as he takes the stage at Liquid Smoke on the square in Murfreesboro, TN, on March 15th. Listen to more Baurkli HERE.

