Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day In Nashville!

Tennessee’s musical heritage is undeniable, but where did it come from? It came by way of Scots-Irish immigrants who settled in the Appalachian Mountains bringing their songs and tunes with them. Over time, this heritage grew into bluegrass, folk, and Nashville’s country music that we love today.

Music City Irish Fest is celebrating more than 200 years of traditions since Nashville was founded by Irishmen, John Donelson and James Robertson, and Irish immigrants built the stone bridge across the Cumberland River in 1819. Nashville and Belfast’s Sister Cities relationship is a testament to our shared musical heritage.

Starting on Sunday, March 10th and continuing through Sunday, March 17th, St. Patrick’s Day, get your green on and celebrate at venues all across the city with something for everyone. For information and a full list of participating venues and locations, please visit: musiccityirishfest.com/locations.

Join the craic and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Nashville-style with authentic Irish music, dance, food and drink, and even sports! Craic? Pronounced /krak/ (n.) – enjoyable social activity; a good time. The craic will be mighty!

Many thanks to our generous sponsors who make this party possible: Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, Tennessee Dept of Tourism, Tourism Ireland, Culture Ireland, Emigrant Support Programme of Ireland, Irish Consulate Atlanta, Guinness, Thompson Nashville, Kernel Equity Firm, BNA | Nashville International Airport.

Venues Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Include:

– 3rd and Lindsley

– 5 Points St. Patrick’s Day Parade

– Acme Feed & Seed

– American Legion Post 82

– Analog

– Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

– Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge

– Friends In Low Places

– Geodis Park

– Glasshaüs

– Grand Ole Opry

– McNamara’s Irish Pub

– Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery

– Schermerhorn Symphony Center

– Paddywax

– Puckett’s Nashville

– The Station Inn

– The Capitol Theatre

– The Franklin Theatre

– The Lost Paddy

– The Pub

– Thompson Nashville

– Yee-Haw Brewing Co.

– Whisky Bent Saloon

Music City Irish Fest 2024 (Mar. 10-17) will be a celebration of Nashville’s Irish roots like never before! Venues all across the city will be participating in the “wearing of the green” and presenting Irish music, dance, food and beverages to transport you to the Emerald Isle. Check out www.musiccityirishfest.com for everything you need to know to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Nashville-style, whether you are Irish… or wish you were!

