Lee Greenwood Signature Bourbon In Stores On Memorial Day

Lee Greenwood, known for his beloved anthem “God Bless The USA,” is rolling into the Memorial Day holiday ready to help raise awareness and money for various veteran organizations. The Lee Greenwood Signature Bourbon will be arriving in stores across the United States starting this Memorial Day 2021 weekend. In addition to the bourbon, Soldier Valley Spirits along with Greenwood have announced the development of ‘True American Vodka’ and ‘Whiskey’ both a Lee Greenwood Signature Spirit.

All spirits are in a canteen-shaped bottle embossed with the number “6” and include a hanging military-style dog tag showcasing the letters “LG”. Wondering what that “6” embossed on the bottle means? The “6” on every barrel and bottle is a constant reminder that we always have each other’s backs! Just like on a clock, the stars represent nine, twelve, three, and SIX. This is especially true for our veterans and the nonprofit veterans’ groups and first responders we support.

“This is an incredibly special weekend. First off, we remember all the veterans that have sacrificed for all our freedoms. Secondly, the official launch of my spirit line is happening,” says Greenwood. “I never imagined that I would have a vodka, whiskey, and bourbon with my name on it and, at the same time, help raise money and awareness for some great veteran organizations. This weekend is truly a memorable one for me.”

The Lee Greenwood Signature Bourbon Whiskey is a special ‘90 proof’ bourbon whiskey bottled with a black/silver foil label and contains the replica signature of Lee Greenwood. The True American Vodka is an ’80 proof’ vodka bottled with a blue/silver foil label and contains a Martin B-26 Marauder along with the replica signature of Lee Greenwood. The Whiskey is an ’86 proof’ whiskey bottled with a green/silver foil label and contains an M4 Sherman tank along with the replica signature of Lee Greenwood.

“We at Soldier Valley Spirits celebrate and honor U.S. veterans who have served our great nation and this Memorial Day weekend continue with that tradition by releasing the new Lee Greenwood Signature Spirit line, which will raise money for some worthy veteran charities,” says Jeff Hadden, founder of Soldier Valley Spirits and Patriarch Distillers. “Having served in the US Army, I understand the dedication of our armed forces and will always have the utmost respect for their service.”