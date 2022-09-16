LeAnn Rimes Releases Her 19th Album, God’s Work

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and author LeAnn Rimes released her 19th album, God’s Work (EverLe Records via Thirty Tigers/ The Orchard). Written and produced by LeAnn and her longtime collaborator Darrell Brown, the 12-track record features an eclectic group of accomplished artists, including Ziggy Marley, Mickey Guyton, Aloe Blacc, Ben Harper, Ledisi, Sheila E., Robert Randolph, Táta Vega, and more, that all contribute to the genre-bending sounds featured throughout. god’s work is now available to stream and purchase at all digital retailers HERE.

“After nearly three years of creating this record, I couldn’t be more excited to release God’s Work out into the world. This project is more genre-bending than anything I’ve ever done before, and I have the amazing group of featured artists to thank in part for that,” said Rimes. “god’s work will break your heart and heal it all within the same breath. My hope for this record is that everyone connects with the music in their own unique way, discovering something new about themselves and the complexities of life in the process. This album is a reclamation of god for myself and the lowercase ‘g’ really represents the duality of this record and where humanity meets spirit.”

Described by Rimes as her “journey of reclamation,” god’s work includes a mix of ethereal, rhythmic, and brutally honest songs that take each listener on their own unique journey. The record opens with the powerful, all-encompassing track “spaceship,” which is a cathartic release for Rimes that taps into various emotions including grief, rage, anger, disgust, and even hope. The powerful ballad quickly transitions to “the only,” a feel-good, World-Americana-Reggae blended track featuring Ziggy Marley, Ledisi, and Ben Harper that focuses on the importance of community and being there for each other, with the chorus emphasizing “the only way we’re gonna get there is if we hold each other’s hand.”

The listener is then welcomed by soft undertones of piano with “awakening,” a song that is based on Rimes’ own experience learning to navigate her ongoing depression and anxiety, and getting to a place where she can be vulnerable and open up with the world through her music. Furthermore, “how much a heart can hold” is a romantic, intimate ballad that Rimes wrote for her husband Eddie Cibrian for their wedding that she never thought would see the light of day.

Towards the middle of the album, listeners experience “the wild,” an empowering anthem that features GRAMMY-nominated country music artist Mickey Guyton and world-renowned queen of percussion and musician Sheila E.. The unmistakable vocals and commanding sounds lay the groundwork for the moving lyrics, which speak to womanhood and the power we all have with our voices.