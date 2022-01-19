Lauren Alaina Named As Maurices First Celebrity Brand Ambassador

Today, leading women’s fashion brand Maurices announced country music rising star Lauren Alaina as its celebrity brand ambassador. After over 90 years as a leader in women’s retail, and a staple in hometowns across the country, Maurices joins forces with Alaina for a year-long partnership.

“Lauren Alaina represents the essence of feel good fashion for real life,” says David Kornberg, CEO of Maurices. “Through this partnership, we are excited to build brand awareness and recognition with existing customers while introducing Lauren’s strong fanbase who aren’t aware of Maurices to their new favorite clothing brand. We are thrilled to partner with Lauren, who uses country music, faith, family, community and resilience to inspire women – all of which embody the Maurices customer.”

The partnership will feature tentpole content opportunities inclusive of the upcoming ‘Top of the World’ tour presented by Maurices, the “Hometown Heroes” program, and more

“Partnering with Lauren is the perfect match for Maurices,” says Laura Sieger, Chief Marketing Officer of Maurices. “She encompasses the DNA of our brand, and our core customer shares similar values of style, service, and community. As a small-town Georgia native, Lauren is the right fit to support our core purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of our hometowns.”

“I am beyond excited and honored to be able to partner with Maurices as I kick off my 2022 ‘Top of the World’ tour presented by Maurices and inspire a new generation of women to look and feel their best in everything they do while shining a light on deserving women through the Hometown Heroes sweepstakes,” says Lauren Alaina.

Throughout her 2022 headlining tour, Alaina will be styled in some of her favorite Maurices looks. As part of the upcoming tour and brand partnership, Maurices and Alaina will shed light on and support deserving women with unique moments during the tour through the Maurices “Hometown Heroes” sweepstakes. The program will spotlight women who are hometown heroes, such as healthcare workers, educators, first responders, and military members, who give back to their communities across the country. The winners will be rewarded with a special experience inclusive of tickets to Alaina’s headlining concert near their hometown and the ultimate Maurices shopping spree to help them look and feel their best. The “Hometown Heroes” program will be offered in the following cities: Minneapolis, MN; Rosemont, IL; Milwaukee, WI; Columbus, OH; Indianapolis, IN; Tulsa, OK; Cedar Park, TX; Little Rock, AR; and Nashville, TN.

The partnership will continue throughout 2022 with various activations and tentpole moments including a CMA Fest sweepstakes prize package and an exclusive Maurices t-shirt design collaboration that will highlight Alaina’s love of puns and sassy phrases.