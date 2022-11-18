Latina Songwriters Group Performs First-Ever Latina Writers Round

Last night marked a historic first in Nashville’s artist community with an inaugural Latina Writers Round. Held at The Bowery Vault in East Nashville, veteran artist and songwriter Rachel Rodriguez opened her residency spot to a group of writers and artists she has been in community with for the last year.

Marta Albarracín, Rose Rodriguez, Brenda Coulter, Marcela Pinilla Eicher and Rodriguez first got together more than a year ago under the guidance of iconic songwriter and artist, Pat Alger. In that year the group has celebrated growth and cast vision which manifested in last night’s landmark moment in Music City.

The group will continue to perform and write together — both songs and spoken word — and blaze trails for the Latine artist community.

“We’re so grateful to Pat for his guidance, time and wisdom and are looking forward to announcing our next event,” says Rachel Rodriguez. “Thanks so much to everyone who came out last night. You made history with us!”