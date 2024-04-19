Kenny Chesney’s 2024 Stadium Tour, A Massive Undertaking

When Kenny Chesney started headlining stadiums, he realized it was a whole other business – and the numbers were going to be a lot bigger. It takes a lot of steel and power to create a show that can reach all the way to a place like Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, where Chesney’s Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour kicks off tomorrow (April 20). And August 3rd right here in Nashville at Nashville at Nissan Stadium. GET TICKETS HERE!

Never one to shortcut, but always trying to be mindful of the impact of a tour that will ultimately move 29,467 miles – per vehicle – this year, Team Chesney has worked hard to minimize the footprint but maximize the impact. Loading in all the sound, the lights, the video and the staging, plus the instruments and backline, they have managed to get a high-impact show into 19 trucks – down by over 30% from 2022’s Here And Now Tour.

“We’ve been able to upgrade and bring some key elements for the show into the U.S. for the first time,” explains production manager Ed Wannebo. “All 373 lighting fixtures are imported from Czechoslovakia; they do the work of the massive lights we’ve used, but use less power than a hair dryer – and deliver precision we’ve never been able to achieve at the stadium level.”

“One of the greatest things about what we do,” says Chesney, “is being able to try new things; work with cutting edge creators all over the world. I love that there are people dreaming of ways to make lights better, able to work in weather conditions. The idea that someone can imagine that? And then make it happen? That creativity defines what makes No Shoes Nation so special.”

With a stage that is 62 yards wide – 186 feet – and 24 2/3 yards deep – 74 feet – it’s a massive amount of ground to cover, whether it’s Chesney on foot or the computer-operated lighting panels. Even with that, it still takes 8,300 chairs on the field to just cover the tickets. And that’s basic measures for a tour that has 127 touring staff with 85 non-traveling support people.

“It takes a lot of people to make this happen,” Chesney marvels. “Everybody sees the musicians, and a lot of the immediate crew, who come out onstage. Everyone knows Wannebo, because he brings me my margarita every night part way through the show. But the heart of No Shoes Nation is all the people who are driving all night, putting the steel up, getting the chairs down or helping keep this whole circus fed.

“I call it my road family for good reason. I love when we start seeing all the plans and renderings coming together; how much everyone who works as part of my organization is looking for the best possible way to do things. I’m amazed at some of the things that we’ve been able to tour first – and to see how it evolves over time. Saturday night, we’ve got one more great thing we’re putting into play.”

