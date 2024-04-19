LISTEN: Zac Brown Band Releases Heartfelt Jimmy Buffet Tribute

Zac Brown Band has released their latest single “Pirates & Parrots” featuring acclaimed singer-songwriter and Coral Reefer Band member Mac McAnally (listen above.) The track serves as a heartfelt tribute to their esteemed friend and collaborator, the legendary Jimmy Buffett. “Pirates & Parrots” blends Zac Brown Band’s signature sound with the laid-back, island-inspired vibes synonymous with Buffett’s iconic repertoire, capturing the shared passion for storytelling through song. In addition, the “Pirates & Parrots (feat. Mac McAnally)” official lyric video is also available today for fans to watch HERE.

“I’m so excited for you to hear this song and to pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett. It hit me hard when we found out he was exiting the stage, he was an incredible human being,” Brown comments,

Brown premiered “Pirates & Parrots” last Thursday at the Hollywood Bowl’s Keep The Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett. McAnally was, fittingly, the music director and band leader for the tribute concert. Brown also performed his 2010 duet with Buffett, “Knee Deep” and was later joined by Dave Grohl for a special rendition of Van Morrison’s “Brown-Eyed Girl,” a cover that was common in Buffett’s setlists. In addition to Brown, the night saw appearances from an all-star lineup including Paul McCartney, The Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, Pitbull, Jake Shimabukuro and The Coral Reefer Band. Earlier this month, McAnally released his new songs “Oysters and Pearls” and “All The Way Around.

“Oysters and Pearls” is a breathtakingly beautiful tune co-written by McAnally and Jimmy Buffett. Buffet previously released the song and McAnally honors Buffett by staying true to the infamous island, tropical sound while using his unique vocals to add a sense of soulfulness and emotion to the heartfelt song.

The second new song, “All The Way Around,” paints a vivid picture of life for someone who is curious, adventurous and determined to live life to the fullest. McAnally, who knows a thing or two about traveling “All The Way Around,” wrote the song in anticipation for a performance in Antarctica. The upbeat yet laid back track is sure to become a fan favorite that gets everyone on their feet and wanting more from the talented artist.

McAnally is currently on tour with sold out shows all around the country where fans can hear the ten-time CMA Musician of the Year play all the incredible music from his extensive catalog including his own hits and see for themselves the mind-blowing talent of the man who has written, produced and sang for decades.

You can catch the Zac Brown Band Aug. 31 in Pelham, Tenn. at the The Caverns.

