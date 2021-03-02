Journey Home Project Keeps On Giving

The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP), a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting our nation’s military veterans, is barreling ahead with its late founder’s mission to help our former men and women in uniform. Since the passing of Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie Daniels last year, co-founder David Corlew (and Daniels’ longtime manager) has donated $25,000 to various organizations that directly aid veterans and their families.

Recent contributions include $10,000 to A Soldier’s Child, which benefits children of veterans, and $5,000 to God’s Word for Warriors, a non-profit committed to serving spiritually wounded and emotionally distressed vets.

“Our mission is to continue our vision and commitment to the supporting of our veterans as they reintegrate from service to civilian life,” explains Corlew. “The loss of Charlie, combined with the impact of Covid, has made it even more difficult to do. But the need is there, and as you can see, we are unwavering in efforts to serve.”

Additionally, last month, TCDJHP joined forces with country music superstar Chris Young to establish the Daniels/Young Veterans Scholarship at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. TCDJHP donated $10,000 to fund the new yearly scholarship that will be awarded to former servicemen and women pursuing a degree from the College of Media and Entertainment at the university.

“Charlie was not only an influence on my music but was a mentor too,” says Young, who attended MTSU prior to signing with RCA Nashville. “I’m extremely honored to help continue his legacy through this new scholarship.”

MTSU also houses the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center, an on-campus facility that provides transition services for veterans and their families as they return to civilian life after military service.

TCDJHP’s daily operations rely solely on public donations. To donate, visit thecharliedanielsjourneyhomeproject.org.