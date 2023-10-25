Jon Pardi Officially Becomes Grand Ole Opry Member

Capitol Records singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi was officially welcomed into the Grand Ole Opry family tonight by Opry member Garth Brooks, an overwhelming surprise to Pardi.

“This is me and you joined in holy matrimony shared by our love of country music,” said Brooks as he stepped into the circle with Pardi to hand him the official Opry member award

“It’s full circle to watch my hero, from flying around an arena in concert to right now,” said Pardi. “I love the Opry and being a part of its family. The future is so bright.”

Pardi’s Opry induction and performance will air as a Saturday night Opry Live on November 18 on the Opry’s television broadcast home, Circle Network, Circle All Access Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Capitol Records Nashville’s multi-Platinum singer/songwriter/producer will release his first Christmas album Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi this Friday, Oct. 27. Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi, the 12 track holiday album produced by the award-winning team of Pardi, Bart Butler and Ryan Gore, is available now for pre-add/pre-save here. As one of his first activities as an official Opry member, Pardi will be kicking off the third season of Opry Country Christmas on November 26.

While performing at country music’s Stagecoach festival in April, Pardi was surprised on stage by his friend and Emmy Award-winning restauranteur Guy Fieri, and directed to a video on the big screen where Opry member and Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson appeared with the official Opry ask to the country star. Sharing the moment with thousands of cheering fans in his home state was a fitting celebration as Pardi will become the first California native inducted into the Opry.

Pardi is currently headlining Mr. Saturday Night World Tour.