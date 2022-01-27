Johnny Dailey Signs With Endurance Music Group

Endurance Music Group has announced the signing of breakthrough country songwriter and artist Johnny Dailey to a global publishing agreement. The Alabama native, part of the Morris Higham Management roster, landed in Nashville by way of Charleston, South Carolina, where he honed his performance chops by playing his original songs on the city’s infamous King Street. Dailey was a featured performer on ASCAP’s notable 30A Songwriters Festival showcases in January and kicks off 2022 with a new single, the Aaron Eshius-produced track, “Trouble,” set to release on February 4. Dailey’s debut EP, Dillashaw, described in a recent Billboard Country Update feature highlighting buzzy up-and-coming new artists as “a heartland jangle conveying his unpretentious interpretations of smalltown life,” follows in early March.

Dailey said of the signing, “I couldn’t be more excited to work with Michael Martin and the Endurance team. I’ve respected Michael since the day I met him because of his passion for songwriters and a great song. I’m thankful for this team’s belief in me and my music, and I look forward to what we will create together!”

Endurance Music Group President Michael Martin shared, “I first met Johnny at an ASCAP showcase at the Bluebird Cafe, and I was immediately drawn to his obvious writing talent and incredible voice. I soon learned that not only is he an impressive songwriter, he is also a dedicated family man with the kind of character and integrity that Endurance strives to represent. The EMG team welcomes Johnny, and we are thrilled to be on this creative journey with him and his management team of Clint Higham and Kyle Quigley. Country Music, get ready, here comes Johnny Dailey!”

Morris Higham’s Kyle Quigley added, “We are delighted Johnny joins the exceptional roster at Endurance Music Group. Michael Martin and the Endurance team bring great passion, strategic vision, and experience, creating an environment for Johnny to thrive. We look forward to the journey ahead!”

Dailey signed his first publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music in 2019. He released his debut single, the Eshius-produced “Burns Like Whiskey,” in 2021, followed by “Driving Things Around” and “24.” He is currently in the studio with producer Daniel Ross (Big Machine).