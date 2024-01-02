Greensky Bluegrass Set For Two Nights At Ryman

On the heels of a four-night Michigan run to ring in the New Year, one of Nashville.com’s favorites, Greensky Bluegrass has announced the support acts for their upcoming 2024 Winter Tour. On select dates the band will welcome Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Melt, Molly Tuttle (solo), The High Hawks, and Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country.

Winter Tour will kick off on January 11 in Jacksonville, FL, and will make stops throughout the Southeast, East Coast, and Midwest before wrapping with two nights at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium on March 8 and 9. GET TICKETS HERE.

“Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world,” says Paul Hoffman. “We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that’s organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We’re maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time.”