JJ Grey & Mofro & The Marshall Tucker Band Coming To Pinnacle

JJ Grey & Mofro & The Marshall Tucker Band Coming To Pinnacle

Southern rockers JJ Grey & Mofro and multi-platinum selling southern rock legends The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) are coming together for the first time this spring for The Ramblin’ Rooster Tour. The seven-city joint tour includes a stop at the Pinnacle here in Nashville. GET TICKETS HERE!

The tour, a side departure from both bands’ main 2025 road shows, is something they’re all thrilled to be a part of.

“After being a fan and covering many of the songs of Marshall Tucker over the years, I am humbled at the idea of being on the same stage as them,” explains Grey.

“We look forward to doing these live shows with the great JJ Grey & Mofro,” says MTB lead singer Doug Gray. “I’m sure the MTB family will be enjoying JJ as much as we do. Let’s get this party started! Get ready to hold on!”

Since his debut album Blackwater in 2001, JJ Grey has delivered moving, funk-infused rock and Southern soul. And what can you say about The Marshall Tucker Band? They are simply one of the greatest Southern Rock bands of all time, with hits “Can’t You See,” “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Fire on the Mountain,” and “24 Hours At a Time.” MTB has sold millions of albums worldwide. Their songs have been featured in major motion picture films and television shows including Breaking Bad, Blow, The Box, Swing Vote, Half Nelson, My Name Is Earl, Cold Case Files and Good Guys with many more to come.CMT (Country Music Television) named the MTB’s “Can’t You See” the #4 Greatest Southern Rock Song. The MTB’s debut album, The Marshall Tucker Band, reigns as Gibson Guitar’s #5 Greatest Southern Rock Album. Ultimate Classic Rock crowned the MTB’s “Can’t You See” as the #1 Southern Rock Song and GRAMMY® Magazine named the group’s logo as one of the most distinctive and iconic brands in music. In 2023, the MTB was awarded Pandora’s Billionaires Plaque, recognizing over one billion streams on the platform.

This will be a great show.

