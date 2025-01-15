Aaron Lewis Launches “American As It Gets Tour”

Multi-Platinum selling country artist and Staind frontman Aaron Lewis launches his 2025 American As It Gets Tour this week. For the first time in several years, Lewis is bringing back his full band, The Stateliners, for the national roadshow.

Nearly fifty concert dates have been announced including a stop here in Nashville on March 22nd. Get tickets here.

“This week we launch the American As It Gets Tour with my band, The Stateliners,” says Lewis. “It’s been five years since we’ve been out together and we look forward to performing these shows.”

The title of the tour is a nod to a song included on Lewis’ latest album The Hill (The Valory Music Co.), which topped several charts upon its release in the spring of last year.

This Thursday, January 16, the tour kicks-off when Lewis and The Stateliners roll into the First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane, Wash.

Lewis and The Stateliners will announce many additional 2025 live concert dates in the coming months.

