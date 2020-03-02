Jimmie Allen Scores His Second Career No. 1

Singer/songwriter Jimmie Allen lands his second career No. 1 single with “Make Me Want To” hitting No. 1 on both the Billboard and Mediabase charts. This accomplishment marks the first time in history that a black artist launched their career with two consecutive No. 1 singles on Country radio—his first being the platinum selling No. 1 single, “Best Shot,” off his Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group debut album Mercury Lane.

On Sunday, the same day Jimmie learned his single was going to claim the top spot on the chart, he and his fiancé welcomed their daughter Naomi to the world, making the career milestone that much sweeter. Naomi is the couple’s first child together, though Allen also has a 5-year-old boy named Aadyn.

Of the achievement Allen states, “Super thankful for my radio team, management, band, label and booking agency on their hard work and never giving up on the song. My co-writers, Paul Sikes and Jennifer Denmark are special talents with great hearts, I love them dearly. To everyone at Country radio THANK YOU for supporting this song. The cool thing is I thought the best part of day would be getting a No. 1, but a few hours later my daughter, Naomi was born. The baby and momma are doing great. March 1st will forever be my favorite day. Never give up on your dreams or yourself. Love always wins.”

The news follows the release of his new single “This Is Us” featuring Noah Cyrus. The pair has also teased a forthcoming music video where they will bring the song to life, ahead of its Country radio impact date on March 23.

