Jimmie Allen Announces “Bettie James Gold Edition”

On the heels of his project Bettie James, Jimmie Allen will release his new album Bettie James Gold Edition on June 25, 2021 via BBR Music Group / Stoney Creek Records. The 16-track album doubles down on Allen’s love for music across genres, with nine brand new collaborations in addition to the seven previously featured on Bettie James.

Newly featured artists on Bettie James Gold Edition include Babyface, BRELAND, Keith Urban,LANCO, Lathan Warlick, Lindsay Ell, Little Big Town, LOCASH, Monica, Neon Union, Pitbull,teamwork. and Vikina.

“When it comes to music I love, I don’t really get wrapped up in boundaries or genres. I thought we were gonna stop with the collaborations with Bettie James, and then I was like man, there’s so much music out there that I love, so many artists that I love, and I just wasn’t done,” Allen says of the impetus for Bettie James Gold Edition. “There’s some Pop, there’s some Rock, there’s some Country, there’s some R&B. I got a chance to work with legends! When I was writing some of the songs, I was trying to picture each moment. I went to each artist to work with them so they could be who they are on the song and bring their greatness to the song – I feel like that’s what makes the songs better. I’m super proud of the body of work of this album and can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Bettie James Gold Edition is a continued homage to Allen’s late father, James Allen, and late grandmother, Bettie Snead, who passed away in September 2019 and February 2014 respectively.

Allen recently announced the inaugural Bettie James Fest, his own music festival taking place August 7 at Hudson Fields in Allen’s hometown of Milton, DE. The line-up features Allen headlining and special guests DJ Jazzy Jeff, Neon Union, Hero the Band, Chuck Wicks and Chase Martin. A proud Milton native, Allen is consistently vocal about his deep reverence for his family, hometown, and home state of Delaware. “I’m hoping their memory lives on through this festival,” he says.

Bettie James Gold Edition Track List:

1. “Get Country” – Jimmie Allen, LOCASH

2. “Home Sweet Hometown” – Jimmie Allen, LANCO

3. “Flavor (feat. Vikina)” – Jimmie Allen, Pitbull, teamwork.

4. “Somebody” – Jimmie Allen, BRELAND, Lathan Warlick

5. “Pray (feat. Vikina)” – Jimmie Allen, Monica, Little Big Town

6. “Boy Gets A Truck” – Jimmie Allen, Keith Urban

7. “Livin’ Man” – Jimmie Allen, Neon Union

8. “Tequila Talkin’” – Jimmie Allen, Lindsay Ell, teamwork.

9. “Forever” – Jimmie Allen, Babyface

10. “Good Times Roll” – Jimmie Allen, Nelly

11. “Drunk & I Miss You” – Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton

12. “Made For These” – Jimmie Allen, Tim McGraw

13. “Freedom Was A Highway” – Jimmie Allen, Brad Paisley

14. “Why Things Happen” – Jimmie Allen, Darius Rucker, Charley Pride

15. “When This Is Over (feat. The Oak Ridge Boys)” – Jimmie Allen, Tauren Wells, Rita Wilson

16. “This Is Us” – Jimmie Allen, Noah Cyrus