Jerry Douglas To Be Inducted Into Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

On the heels of the release of his first album in seven years, The Set (September 20), Dobro master, Jerry Douglas will be inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame this Thursday, September 26.

Known as the preeminent master of the resophonic guitar, he’s earned 30 IBMA Awards, 16 GRAMMY Awards, 10 Academy of Country Music Awards, 3 CMA “Musician of The Year” awards and received a “Lifetime Achievement Award” from the Americana Music Association, among many other notable accolades. A renowned musician who’s credited on well over 2,000 songs, DOUGLAS is also an artist, band leader, producer, composer and a member of Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1998.

Reflecting on his nomination, DOUGLAS shared: “I joined the IBMA at its inception and have enjoyed the yearly experience of being with so many friends, old and new at each of these conventions and the many live shows that are spawned from its existence. This year the IBMA has given me the ultimate award, inducting me into the Hall of Fame, where some of my peers, heroes and the originators of Bluegrass Music reside. It’s hard to believe that I was just a kid leaning on the side stage rail listening to all the music I had dreamed about. Suddenly, I’m one of those musicians onstage playing to the kids leaning on the rails. Thank you to all the voting members of the IBMA for these wonderful years of inspiration and enjoyment. I am humbled by your honors.”

Additionally, DOUGLAS just released his first new album in seven years, The Set, (September 20 via Nolivian Records). The Set finds the American music luminary showcasing five new offerings and six revitalized songs from his catalog. Available on all DSPs as well as in physical formats including CDs and 180-gram vinyl, DOUGLAS says he’s “proud of it. I’ve left no stone unturned.” Adding: “I’ve been producing records for a long time, so I really, really put on that hat for this record. Usually, I like instrumentalists to have free rein in whatever they do. It’s the way they speak. If anybody had an idea, we chased it down to the end. I feel like it’s really finished. I’m really happy with the outcome of this whole experience.”

