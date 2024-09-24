Americanafest: Something For Everyone; 2024 Wrap-Up

This was a year of discovery at Americanafest 2024, new venues and new artists were the theme of the week for us. Sure, there were a lot of legends of Americana at showcases, special events, and as a part of panels at the conference but discovery was the theme of the year for us.

We started out the week at Hubba Hubba Tiki Tonk in East Nashville for “Mojo: the ’69 Comeback special”. Friends and fans of Mojo Nixon and fellow Sirius XM cohort Jeremy Tepper, both of whom we lost this year, were celebrated and roasted by the likes of Mojo’s long-time manager Bullethead and Madam Shilah. Mojo themed cocktails were enjoyed by the Hawaiian shirt and Jort’s wearing crowd which included no fewer than 3 folks in complete Elvis regalia.

Wednesday started with a stop at the Magnolia Roads Mary Sack Tribute Hoedown at the 5 Spot where the life of local music manager and artist champion was celebrated. We caught excellent sets by artists new to us including Anna Maria Rosales and Rich McCulley, Folk duo The Weary Ramblers and Claudia Nygaard. Mary put on the annual Get Behind the Mule Tom Waits tribute supporting the Great Harvest Food Bank and artist Afton Wolf, a frequent performer, performed a set of Wait’s songs with special guests.

We then hit the new to us venue, New Heights Brewing for a steamy afternoon Madison House at Americana showcase for a diverse lineup up of artists including Bluegrassers Arkansauce and folk impresario Steve Poltz. We were thankful for the cold beers New Heights had flowing during the event.

We then hit the Old Crow Medicine Show’s 25th jubilee at Robert’s and enjoyed some $.25 PBR’s and a cheeseburger while enjoying Old Crow with Willie Watson rip through a set of their classic tunes.

The awards show provided a great night of performances form the likes of Sierra Ferrell, Noah Kahan, Shelby Lynne. Dwight Yoakam was presented a lifetime achievement award, finally being recognized for his contributions to music. He gave an emotional acceptance speech and performed. Be sure to catch the American Honors and Awards show when it is broadcast on PBS later this year.

Thursday Found us Back at the annual Easy Eye Fish Fry at American Legion Post 82. This is always the party of the year at Americanfest, and this year was no exception. We caught performances by Jon Muq, The Velveteers, Early James, Robert Finley, and the Black Keys with Nathaniel Rateliff. We were able to hop next door to catch new to us artists, The Pleasures and India Ramey.

Next up was the Anti Records showcase at the Basement East. We saw up and comer MJ Lenderman, and genre stalwarts Madi Diaz, Waxahatchee, and Neko Case. We were also treated to a tour of the soon to open bar in the basement of the Beast. Check it out in a couple weeks. You will not be disappointed.

Friday found us at Acme Feed and Seed for the California Country showcase for an excellent day of music from new to us artists, Kimmi Bitter, Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, and favorites Cristina Vane and Manda Moser.

Todd Snider opened the Purple Building for an evening of Showcases at the purple building where we saw impressive newcomer Rachel Cole with a soulful set and sublime sets from favorites Kevn Kinney and Aaron Lee Tasjan.

Saturday was a day of recovery and the always excellent Aussie BBQ at the 5 Spot. Aussie Americana and Alt Country acts were showcased. We saw excellent performances from Wesley Dean, Jordie Lane, new Nashville Resident Imogen Clark, and enjoyed some excellent grilled sausages.

While we missed some events that we know were epic such as, Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham and Jimmie Dale Gilmour and Dave Alvin we saw a lot of great new acts and venues this year. There is truly something for everyone at Americanafest and we are already looking forward to next year!

–Brad Lykken

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!