Jelly Roll Scores His First Number One

Jelly Roll scores his first No. 1 on Country radio, as his debut Country single “Son Of A Sinner” sits at the top of the Billboard and Country Aircheck/MediaBase charts. Following a big year that included selling out Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, making his Grand Ole Opry debut, scoring his first Country radio No. 1 and two-week Rock No. 1, and releasing his label-debut album Ballads Of The Broken on BMG/Stoney Creek Records. The Antioch native’s song “Son Of A Sinner” continues to dominate Billboard’s Emerging Artist chart for an astounding 20 straight weeks – marking the second-longest reign ever on the chart.

Written by Jelly Roll with fellow Nashville native ERNEST and David Ray Stevens, the Jelly shared with Billboard his appreciation for his first #1 single at Country radio, noting “There is no greater reward for a singer and songwriter in Nashville, Tennessee than to have the #1 song on Country radio. Now, imagine that happening to a guy that grew up in this town…a guy that, at every turn the first 25 years of his life, made the wrong decision. Imagine everyone telling that guy he had no chance at Country radio. ‘You’re too overweight, you have too many tattoos, they will never let another convicted criminal on Country radio’ – now imagine Country radio proving everyone wrong and taking the chance on the song, the message and the man. If you can imagine that, then you can understand why I’m so filled with gratitude as tears stream down my face while I type this: I currently have the number 1 song on Country radio. Thank you, Country Radio and all the Streaming Partners, for making ‘Son of a Sinner’ my first #1 at Country radio. I vow to never let you down or forget the chance you gave me when everyone told you not to! I want to take a second to thank my label STONEY CREEK AND BMG — Loba and his misfits — y’all took the biggest chance. Every label in town told me I had a better chance signing with a label in LA than to ever have a chance in this town with my history — not only did that not scare BMG, it made them want to double down and go all in!”

Last year ahead of his sold-out headlining date at his hometown venue, Bridgestone Arena, Jelly also shared with Billboard, “I want to keep making music that helps people,” and detailed the behind-the-scenes process of his song, “She” the soul-stirring ballad that brings the hidden perils of addiction into the light. Quickly resonating with fans, “She” encouraged people through the music video and Jelly’s partnership with Shatterproof to seek help with addiction and mental health. Watch the powerful video below.