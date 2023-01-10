Daryle Singletary “Keeping It Country Jam” Set For Feb. 16

The 5th Annual Daryle Singletary Keeping It Country Jam is set to take place at The Nashville Palace on Thursday, February 16, 2023, during The National Wild Turkey Federation’s 50th anniversary week and will feature performances from Easton Corbin, Mark Wills, Rhett Akins, Andy Griggs, Chad Brock and a few more to be announced. Tickets are $30 for general admission, reserved seating is $55 and $60, and VIP tables are $500 and are only available by emailing DaryleVIP@gmail.com.

“The kids and I can’t wait until this event next month. It is something we look forward to each year knowing that it keeps Daryle’s legacy alive,” says Holly Singletary, widow of Daryle Singletary. Daryle loved traditional country music and he loved those that supported it. He would be so proud to know that his friends continue to show up each year to ‘keep it country’.”

In addition, famed outdoorsman Michael Waddell will be on hand to receive the Daryle Singletary Keeping It Country award.