Jelly Roll Announces Beautifully Broken Tour

Jelly Roll has announced details of his Beautifully Broken Tour 2024 run. Produced by Live Nation, the arena tour marks the Nashville native’s biggest headlining tour to date and kicks off on Tuesday, August 27th at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. The tour will make stops across major markets in the U.S. including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New Orleans, and more before wrapping up in Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center on Sunday, October 27th. Full routing is available below. Tour openers include Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning on Monday, February 26. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, March 1 at 10 AM local time. GET TICKETS HERE!

