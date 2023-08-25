Jason Aldean To Release 11th studio Album

Reigning ACM Artist of the Decade Jason Aldean today announced his 11th studio album, HIGHWAY DESPERADO, will be released November 3rd. Aldean shared the inspiration for the album’s title came from his latest sold-out headlining arena tour, as well as his early days as an artist. “I think when I look back on it, I built my career early on my live show, and have been on the road touring since I was 18 years old. For us, touring is our favorite part. Getting on the bus and going town to town and playing our shows and doing our thing and seeing the fans… the title for the tour and album was really inspired from that,” shared Aldean, adding that it also served as inspiration for the album’s title track, which he co-wrote.

HIGHWAY DESPERADO features fourteen total tracks, including Aldean’s breakthrough Hot 100 chart-topping single and current Top 10 Country radio hit, “Try That In A Small Town,” which has more than 120M Global streams to date. The album also features the newly released track “Let Your Boys Be Country,” as well as three tracks co-written by Aldean. The 3X ACM Entertainer of the Year winner first introduced new music from the album in May with the release of the fan-appreciation anthem, “Tough Crowd,” at this year’s ACM Awards, where Aldean was an Entertainer of the Year nominee. Released today as another preview of new music to come, “Let Your Boys Be Country” was written by Jaron Boyer, Allison Veltz Cruz, and Micah Wilshire and is available here.

The album marks the first new music since Aldean’s 10th studio project, the double album MACON, GEORGIA. The album earned Aldean his 27th career-charting #1 single, “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” as well as a Billboard Music Award nomination for “Top Country Song” and awards from ACM, CMT, iHeart, and a GRAMMY nomination for “If I Didn’t Love You” with Carrie Underwood.

Aldean has 27 number one singles, 17 billion streams and 20 million albums sold.