Jacob Hackworth To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut December 4

Rising singer-songwriter Jacob Hackworth is headed to the Grand Ole Opry. The “What Took You So Long” artist received the news in a surprise moment from friends and frequent co-writers Tucker Wetmore and Vincent Mason just 20 minutes before his Red Rocks debut on October 27.

The announcement was especially meaningful for Hackworth, who has built close friendships with both artists while working together in Nashville’s songwriting community.

WATCH: Tucker Wetmore and Vincent Mason surprise Jacob Hackworth

“To be told one of my longtime goals would be coming to fruition…20 minutes before I went on stage at Red Rocks was an unbelievable moment in an already surreal year,” Hackworth shared. “I was so excited, my hands were literally shaking when I FaceTimed my parents to share the news. Tucker and Vincent got me GOOD. Shout out to them for making this milestone extra special and thank you to my team and everyone who has supported me along the way. I’m beyond grateful! I’ll see y’all at the Opry!”

The Opry announcement comes just days after Hackworth released his debut EP, What Took You So Long, via MCA/Goat Island Sound. The seven-song project follows the story of a breakup that ultimately led him to Nashville and toward a career as an artist.

The EP takes its name from the experience that changed his life, as well as his current single, which is climbing the Country radio charts. Hackworth also jokes that the title reflects a question he’s heard throughout his career: “What took you so long to put out your own music?”

Hackworth has also been connecting with fans through a series of comedy skits inspired by the music industry. His videos have included a parody of an over-the-top music executive meeting, a high school football coach character and an Oppenheimer-inspired take on the science of songwriting. He recently brought his humor to an episode of the In The Blind Podcast.

Red Rocks marked the final night of Wetmore’s Brunette World Tour, where Hackworth had been opening. He continues touring this fall, with upcoming support dates alongside Zach John King, Corey Kent and Dylan Scott.

With his debut EP now out, a growing presence on Country radio and his Grand Ole Opry debut on the calendar, Hackworth is enjoying a milestone year—and already working on new music.