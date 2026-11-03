Cadillac Sky, The Bluegrass Band That Was Ahead Of Its Time, Returns

There are certain bands you never quite get over. Cadillac Sky is one of those bands for me.

When Cadillac Sky came onto the bluegrass scene, I remember thinking this group was about to do to bluegrass what Billy Strings has done for the genre. And I don’t mean that as a comparison of one artist to another. I mean it in terms of the possibilities. Billy Strings has shown just how far one extraordinary musician can push bluegrass while bringing an entirely new audience along for the ride. Cadillac Sky had something similar in mind, except they had several virtuosos in the same band.

They weren’t just a great bluegrass band. They were a collection of exceptional musicians who seemed determined to see how far they could stretch the music without losing what made it special in the first place.

The band’s musicianship was remarkable. Bryan Simpson brought distinctive songwriting and vocals, Matt Menefee pushed the banjo into places you didn’t always expect it to go, and Ross Holmes was a fiddle player capable of taking a song in just about any direction. Andy “Panda” Moritz added another dimension to the group’s adventurous sound. Together, they had the kind of chemistry that made you stop and pay attention.

Their 2007 album, Blind Man Walking, introduced many listeners to what Cadillac Sky could accomplish. They followed it with Gravity’s Our Enemy in 2008 and Letters in the Deep in 2010, the latter produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys. Along the way, they earned the support of bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs, toured with Mumford & Sons and helped lay some of the groundwork for the progressive acoustic movement that would continue gaining momentum.

Then, just as it seemed the band was blowing up, Cadillac Sky stepped away. The group announced an indefinite hiatus after its final tour in 2011. Its members went on to pursue other projects, but the music and the band’s following never disappeared. We are in the process of scheduling an interview with the band so maybe we’ll get some insight on what happened but the good new is, after years away, Cadillac Sky is getting back together for its first full reunion performance in 17 years, and I can’t think of a better reason to get excited about a night of live music.

I can’t help wondering what Cadillac Sky might have accomplished had they stayed together. But perhaps the timing of this reunion is just right. The musicians have grown, the audience has grown, and the musical landscape has caught up with some of the ideas they were exploring years ago.

Cadillac Sky returns to the stage Friday, January 29, 2027, at 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville. The performance celebrates the 20th anniversary of Blind Man Walking and revisits the music that helped establish the band’s reputation. The current lineup features Bryan Simpson, Matt Menefee, Ross Holmes and Andy “Panda” Moritz

For me, this is one of those shows that feels like a must-see. I always believed Cadillac Sky had the potential to change the way people thought about bluegrass. Billy Strings has since helped show the world just how big that world can be. Cadillac Sky was making its own argument years ago, with a whole band of players capable of taking the music somewhere new.

Seventeen years is a long time to wait. I have a feeling it will be worth it. The show is almost sold out but they may be scheduling another one so cross your fingers!

–Jerry Holthouse

Cadillac Sky