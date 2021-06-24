Jackson Browne To Lead Conference Panels at Americanafest

Today, the Americana Music Association is previewing its conference which will feature panels from renowned musicians Jackson Browne, Valerie June, Aoife O’Donovan and Joe Henry. Scheduled to take place in Music City on September 22-25, a detailed schedule for this year’s AMERICANAFEST will be announced in August. 2021 Conference + Festival Passes are currently on-sale at $349 ($249 for Americana Music Association Members) and can be purchased here.

Presented in conjunction with The GRAMMY Museum, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame Member Jackson Browne will take part in a keynote interview discussing his latest album, Downhill from Everywhere, the craft of songwriting and his advocacy on behalf of the environment, human rights and arts education. The intimate conversation will be moderated by Scott Goldman, host of The GRAMMY Museum’s renowned Public Program series since 2010.

To celebrate her 2021 Americana Honors & Awards nominations for Album and Song of the Year, singer-songwriter Valerie June will open this year’s AMERICANAFEST conference by leading a guided meditation open to all attendees at The Westin Nashville. The practice will be followed by a conversation with NPR’s Ann Powers about June’s acclaimed new album The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, which spent eight weeks atop the Americana Radio Albums Chart.

Following a 2019 Americana Duo/Group of the Year Award and 2020 GRAMMY win with the trio I’m With Her, songwriter and musician Aoife O’Donovan will be joined by acclaimed producer and fellow GRAMMY-winner Joe Henry, and Full Sail University award-winning engineer/producer Darren Schneider, to discuss an upcoming project, which found O’Donovan and Henry collaborating remotely during COVID-19 while enlisting contributions and resources from the Full Sail creative community in Orlando.

The four-day event week will be kicked off on Wednesday, September 22 at the Ryman Auditorium.