Gabby Barrett Celebrates Consecutive #1 Hits

Warner Music Nashville’s Gabby Barrett celebrated her two chart-topping hits “I Hope” and “The Good Ones” last night at BMI in Nashville, TN. Marking the organization’s first #1 party back, songwriters Zach Kale (BMI), Jon Nite (SESAC), Emily Landis (BMI) and Jim McCormick (BMI), label executives and industry playmakers gathered outdoors to toast the milestone moment

“Everyone has been so unbelievably supportive and kind to me since I’ve been in Nashville,” shared Barrett. “I really have to thank the Lord Jesus above for his graciousness, for shedding his blood for me and allowing me to do this as a job. It’s unbelievable and it’s more than I deserve.”

Extending gratitude to her family, management, label, co-writers, Country radio and more, Barrett added, “So many people have made my life here. I’m excited to be making Country music in this generation right now.”

5X PLATINUM “I Hope” (penned by Barrett, Zach Kale, and Jon Nite; produced by Kale and Ross Copperman) topped the Country radio airplay charts marking Barrett’s first #1 song. Reigning for 27 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, “I Hope” scored Barrett Top Country Song and the fan-voted Top Collaboration (with Charlie Puth) at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, as well as Breakthrough Video of the Year at the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

PLATINUM-certified “The Good Ones” (penned by Barrett, Kale, Emily Landis and Jim McCormick; produced by Kale and Copperman) was a three-week #1 at Country radio, also topping Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart for four weeks. Earning Barrett more hardware, “The Good Ones” was named Female Video of the Year at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. Adding to an already special moment, “The Good Ones” marks Landis’ first-ever #1 song, while “I Hope” and “The Good Ones” are Kale’s first two.

Making last night even more memorable, her #1 celebration falls almost exactly one year after the release of her debut album, GOLDMINE. Since its 2020 release, Barrett has been named the ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Top Country Female Artist at the Billboard Music Awards and Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

After performing at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville last night, Barrett will return to the road this summer for headline shows, fairs and festivals – including the all-genre iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18.