IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Hosts Announced

Ketch Secor and Molly Tuttle have been announced as hosts for the 34th Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Show on Thursday, September 28 during the 2023 IBMA World of Bluegrass®.

Ketch is best known as the founder and frontman of Old Crow Medicine Show, a two-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist whose triumphs include induction into the Grand Ole Opry and double-platinum certification for their iconic hit single “Wagon Wheel.” His myriad projects also include serving as an advisor, historical consultant, and featured speaker in Ken Burns’ acclaimed 2019 documentary Country Music. “Whether I’m in front of an audience of concert-goers or a six-year-old, whether I’m using puppets or a banjo, I’m always trying to show people that they can be mesmerized by a story, by a person, by a character,” says Ketch. “By humanity, really. By one another.”

Since moving to Nashville in 2015, Molly Tuttle has continued to receive widespread accolades, most recently earning seven 2023 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards nominations: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Guitar Player of the Year, Album of the Year (Crooked Tree), Song of the Year (“Crooked Tree”), Instrumental Group of the Year and Collaborative Recording of the Year (“From My Mountain [Calling You]” with Peter Rowan and Lindsay Lou). Additionally, Tuttle also won Best Bluegrass Album at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards earlier this year (Crooked Tree), Album of the Year at the 2023 International Folk Music Awards, IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year in 2022, Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Awards, and IBMA Guitar Player of the Year in both 2017 and 2018.

“I’m thrilled Ketch and Molly will host this year’s Awards Show,” said Paul Schiminger, Interim Executive Director of IBMA. “They are sure to make the ‘Biggest Night in Bluegrass’ a memorable and entertaining night for everyone gathered to celebrate a terrific year in bluegrass music!”