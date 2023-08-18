LISTEN: Thomas Day’s “Gravity”

Nashville-based pop singer and songwriter Thomas Day reveals his new single & video, “Gravity,” out today on Arista Records.

2023 has proved to be an impressive year for Thomas Day. He’s already amassed millions of streams across his latest singles – “Come Home,” “MASOCHIST,” and “VICIOUS” – and recently wrapped up a mini tour supporting David Kushner. With his new single, “Gravity,” Thomas once again proves himself as a master at channeling his emotions into catchy, radio-ready hits.

“This is the first proper love song I ever wrote,” says Thomas. “All of my songs are about love and heartbreak, but ‘Gravity’ is about capturing that feeling you get when you’re in love. The butterflies in your stomach, yell it from the rooftop kind of love.”

Thomas Day is a fast rising star after taking off on TikTok with his captivating covers, he signed to Arista Records in 2021 and has continued to evolve into a fully-fledged pop star.

Thomas realized music was his future at the age of just 9 years old when he started participating in musical theater productions. Upon entering high school, the Tennessee native found another outlet in football, becoming his school’s star kicker and earning multiple college scholarship offers upon graduating earlier this year. Even as things took off with football, he never let go of his musical dreams.

In 2021, Thomas made the ultimate decision to turn down the football offers and fully commit to a career in music. With over 120 million global streams, nearly 1 million Spotify monthly listeners, and 7 million social followers, it’s clear that Thomas Day chose the right path.