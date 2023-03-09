Hunter Hayes Releases Two Singles Today

Hunter Hayes released “Victory” and “About a Boy” today, from his upcoming album Red Sky, due April 21.

In discussing the “Victory,” Hayes said, “‘Victory’ is the final song on the ‘Red Sky’ track listing because it’s an appreciation for all the parts of your past that made you who you are today. It is a celebration of growth. This song sums up ‘Red Sky’ as a chapter and makes a commitment to move forward with a new outlook,” Watch the lyric video above.

In discussing “About a Boy,” he added, “‘About a Boy’ is about the challenge of accepting mistakes and confronting regret, while also acknowledging what you could’ve done better. It’s written from several different perspectives and goes from recognizing that someone deserves better, to offering apologies for what you wish you could change.”

The double single follows the announcement of his U.S. headlining Red Sky Tour, which kicks off on May 3 in San Diego and hits Anaheim, Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Charleston, D.C., Philly, New York, Chicago, and more. No Nashville dates as of yet.

After debuting on the scene with a platinum-certified album, Hayes has charted his own path, moving from his country roots into the genre-bending world that he was destined for.

The album also features the previously released singles with the timeless ballad “Friend,” the upbeat sounds of “Sober,” the emotional growth on “Someone Will,” the introspective “Normal,” and the empowering “Lonely Loves Me.” Hayes collaborated with exceptionally talented pop songwriters who helped craft bold and new tunes, including Kevin Griffin (Taylor Swift, Train, Patrick Droney), Dan Book (Britney Spears, All Time Low), Rollo (Ava Max, Noah Cyrus, BTS), Alex Delicata (Beyoncé, OneRepublic) and Aaron Zuckerman (Alec Benjamin, LANY).