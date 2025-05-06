HOF Hosts Its 46th Annual Celebration In Honor Of Words & Music

Last night, the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted its 46th annual celebration in honor of Words & Music®, the museum’s flagship educational program. School-aged participants and their families gathered in the museum’s Ford Theater, along with the evening’s host, Capitol Records Nashville recording artist Caylee Hammack, to hear a selection of 14 songs written by students in Nashville and its surrounding areas. Hammack closed the evening with a performance of her original song, “Family Tree.”

Throughout the night, students performed their Words & Music compositions alongside their professional songwriting partners and classmates. The program was recorded and will be shared on the museum’s website later this summer.

Designed for grades 3-12, Words & Music allows students to tell their stories by writing original song lyrics, while developing language-arts skills. The program embraces and showcases country music’s legacy of songwriting and passes it down to the next generation of writers and thinkers. Through Words & Music, students interact with a professional songwriter, paired with their class, in an engaging performance workshop that transforms students’ lyrics into finished songs. More than 170,000 students have participated in the Words & Music program since its inception in 1979.

Words & Music is made possible by the Country Music Association Endowment for Words & Music and is funded in part by American Airlines; Chet Atkins Music Education Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee; CMA; CMA Foundation; Dollar General Literacy Foundation; Don Gibson American Music Foundation; The Hello in There Foundation; The Memorial Foundation; Metro Arts; Middle Tennessee Electric SharingChange; Nashville Predators Foundation; PNC Grow Up Great; and the Tennessee Arts Commission.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

”