Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / Hardy Hits The Charts Strong With “Give Heaven Some Hell””

Hardy Hits The Charts Strong With “Give Heaven Some Hell””

Jerry Holthouse 11 hours ago Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 5 Views

Big Loud Records’ HARDY returned to Country radio yesterday, earning its coveted most-added position with 43 first week stations, launching his third single, “GIVE HEAVEN SOME HELL.”

“It’s an honor to be #1 most-added this week,” shares HARDY. “It’s an accomplishment that I had yet to achieve, so I am very proud of the songwriters and the radio team for making this happen. I really hope that taking this song to radio will help reach a wider audience than it already has, so that the song may help people get through losing a loved one. Thank y’all!”

Penned by HARDY with Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, and Hunter Phelps, and produced by Joey Moi with co-production from Derek Wells, the second single from debut album A ROCK is a lump-in-your-throat tribute to a fallen friend. Last week, the heartstring-tugging anthem was chosen by Billboard for a “Makin’ Tracks” feature, praised as “a powerful swipe at a difficult topic,” tackling it head on with “a percussive track about a good ol’ boy who has moved on to the hereafter.”

The video has already been viewed over 9 MILLION times, directed by Justin Clough and shot in Lynnville, TN. The reminiscent clip features HARDY’s real-life friends and co-writers (including Johnson, Phelps, Jameson Rodgers, Jake Mitchell and more), portraying the song’s narrative with heartfelt camaraderie on screen – watch it above.

HARDY closed out 2020 at an all-time high, with A ROCK landing on best Country albums lists by The New York Times, Billboard, Taste of Country, Country Now, and more, and earning his first-ever Country radio #1 with now PLATINUM-certified “ONE BEER” feat. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson. His hot streak continued as an in-demand Nashville songwriter, notching four #1s, the AIMP award for Songwriter of the Year. He joins the 2021 class of CRS’ New Faces of Country Music this spring.

About Jerry Holthouse

Jerry Holthouse
Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Lady A Gets Grand Ole Opry Invitation

Lady A was surprised with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry during the …

Powered and designed by Nashville.com
The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!
© Copyright 2003-2021
Castello Cities Internet Network, Inc.