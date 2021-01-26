Hardy Hits The Charts Strong With “Give Heaven Some Hell””

Big Loud Records’ HARDY returned to Country radio yesterday, earning its coveted most-added position with 43 first week stations, launching his third single, “GIVE HEAVEN SOME HELL.”

“It’s an honor to be #1 most-added this week,” shares HARDY. “It’s an accomplishment that I had yet to achieve, so I am very proud of the songwriters and the radio team for making this happen. I really hope that taking this song to radio will help reach a wider audience than it already has, so that the song may help people get through losing a loved one. Thank y’all!”

Penned by HARDY with Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, and Hunter Phelps, and produced by Joey Moi with co-production from Derek Wells, the second single from debut album A ROCK is a lump-in-your-throat tribute to a fallen friend. Last week, the heartstring-tugging anthem was chosen by Billboard for a “Makin’ Tracks” feature, praised as “a powerful swipe at a difficult topic,” tackling it head on with “a percussive track about a good ol’ boy who has moved on to the hereafter.”

The video has already been viewed over 9 MILLION times, directed by Justin Clough and shot in Lynnville, TN. The reminiscent clip features HARDY’s real-life friends and co-writers (including Johnson, Phelps, Jameson Rodgers, Jake Mitchell and more), portraying the song’s narrative with heartfelt camaraderie on screen – watch it above.

HARDY closed out 2020 at an all-time high, with A ROCK landing on best Country albums lists by The New York Times, Billboard, Taste of Country, Country Now, and more, and earning his first-ever Country radio #1 with now PLATINUM-certified “ONE BEER” feat. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson. His hot streak continued as an in-demand Nashville songwriter, notching four #1s, the AIMP award for Songwriter of the Year. He joins the 2021 class of CRS’ New Faces of Country Music this spring.