Hall of Fame Welcomes its 20 Millionth Visitor

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum hit a major milestone this morning, welcoming its 20 millionth visitor since relocating to its downtown Nashville home in 2001. The celebration took place inside the museum’s Mike Curb Conservatory, marking the occasion in true Music City fashion.

Joining the festivities were GRAMMY-winning artist Trisha Yearwood and museum CEO Kyle Young, who personally greeted guests—including the Sagi family visiting from Santa Clara, California. In a full-circle moment, Yearwood reflected on her own early days in Nashville, when she once worked as a tour guide at the museum. Her original job application is now part of the museum’s exhibits.

Since opening its doors in 1967, the nonprofit institution has played a vital role in preserving and sharing the story of country music. Through its expansive collection of artifacts, exhibitions, educational programming, and publications, it continues to highlight the genre’s rich history and cultural significance. Today, it stands as the largest archive of country music history in the world—and one of the most visited museums of its kind in the United States, drawing nearly 1.4 million visitors in 2025 alone.

The milestone comes just ahead of another big moment, as the museum prepares to celebrate 25 years in its downtown location next month.

Adding a hands-on touch to the celebration, attendees were invited to create their own commemorative posters courtesy of Hatch Show Print, the historic print shop owned and operated by the museum for nearly 150 years.