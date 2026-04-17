Scotty McCreery Celebrates 7th No. One Hit

Nashville’s songwriting community gathered for a major celebration this week as BMI honored Scotty McCreery for his seventh No. One hit, “Bottle Rockets,” during a party at its Music Row offices on April 16.

The feel-good track—featuring Hootie & The Blowfish—not only topped the charts, but also marked a milestone for the iconic group, earning them their first-ever No. One single. The collaboration, which nods to the band’s breakthrough hit “Hold My Hand,” added another layer of nostalgia and crossover appeal to McCreery’s growing catalog. As if that wasn’t enough, Triple Tigers Records revealed during the event that “Bottle Rockets” has officially been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

“Getting a No. One record never gets old,” McCreery shared. “But getting a Platinum No. One with Hootie & The Blowfish is something I never could have imagined starting out.”

The celebration, co-hosted by BMI, ASCAP, and SESAC, was emceed by BMI’s Shannon Sanders and brought a packed room of songwriters, artists, and industry insiders together to honor the hit. McCreery was joined onstage by members of Hootie & The Blowfish—including Darius Rucker, Dean Felber, and Jim Sonefeld—as well as the song’s co-writers and producer Frank Rogers.

Beyond the accolades, the night carried a strong sense of community. In partnership with Studio Bank, a donation was presented on behalf of McCreery and the songwriters to the Opry Trust Fund, supporting members of the country music industry in times of need.

Guests also enjoyed custom merch, treats from King of Pops, and a special keepsake courtesy of Green River Whiskey, which gifted commemorative single barrel bottles to honor the chart-topping achievement.