Grand Ole Opry Set To Celebrate Merle Haggard

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate one of country music’s most influential artists, Merle Haggard, on the anniversary of both his birth and his death, Wednesday, April 6. Haggard was born on April 6, 1937 and passed away April 6, 2016. The special Wednesday Night Opry will feature performances by just a few of the countless artists who have been influenced by the legend including Suzy Bogguss, his son Marty Haggard, Cody Johnson, Joe Nichols, Eli Paperboy Reed, and ACM New Female Artist winner Lainey Wilson, among others. Artists will perform Haggard classics as well as their own hits influenced by the Country Music Hall of Famer.

Tickets for the “Opry Salutes Merle Haggard” Wednesday Night Opry are on sale tomorrow, at 10:00. The special Wednesday night show is part of a special three-week run of Wednesday Night Opry shows during the spring break period. Wednesday shows are scheduled to return for an extended run this summer.

The “Opry Salutes Merle Haggard” will be filmed with highlights to air as a Saturday night Opry Live later in the spring on the Opry’s television broadcast home, Circle Network.