Grand Ole Opry Celebrates Ronnie Milsap’s 80th Birthday

The Grand Ole Opry celebrated the 80th birthday of legendary Opry member Ronnie Milsap with a special “Ronnie Milsap & Friends” Opry performance on Saturday night. Milsap’s celebration featured performances by the legend himself plus some of his biggest fans and fellow Opry members including Trace Adkins, Mandy Barnett, Little Big Town, Don Schlitz, Jeannie Seely, and Mark Wills. The show ended with a performance of “Honky Tonk Women” led by Milsap, joined by Adkins, Little Big Town, and Wills. Milsap, who turned 80 on January 16, was inducted into the Opry family on February 6, 1976.

Portions of the show will air as a Saturday night OPRY LIVE later this year on the Opry’s television broadcast home, Circle Network, Circle All Access Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.