Gibson Garage Fest Week Schedule Announced

Nashville based Gibson Guitar has today announced Gibson Garage Fest Week – a series of live music and events celebrating the four-year anniversary of the Gibson Garage Nashville.

From Wednesday, June 4 – Monday, June 9 the Gibson Garage Nashville will host a number of in-store live music performances and events daily for the public, in addition to superstar surprises, private award shows, Gibson guitar giveaways, a major music education donation ceremony for the nonprofit Free Guitars For Kids, and apparel and merch launches only available at the Gibson Garage store.

Over the last four years, the Gibson Garage Nashville has become a vibrant part of the local Nashville music community and a cultural destination in the heart of Music City. An immersive and exciting place to experience live music, the Gibson Garage Nashville live stage features performances and in-store events from music icons and emerging artists. On any given day, music lovers can learn how to play a guitar from visionary teachers, or watch a taping of the award-winning Gibson TV series. The Garage also features exclusive apparel collections with renowned national and local Nashville clothing designers, one-of-a-kind instruments, celebrity and film memorabilia, interactive media stations, along with guitar gear and accessories you cannot find anywhere else in the world.

Gibson Garage Fest Week brings together musicians and music lovers and celebrates the massive impact of the Gibson Garage Nashville in the local music scene. Fans can attend live shows and events, participate in guitar-playing lessons with renowned experts, enter to win guitars and gear, and interact with the legendary brand Gibson–as well as its philanthropic division Gibson Gives.

GIBSON GARAGE FEST WEEK 2025:

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4

12:30 – 2:45 PM The Garage Band live music performance opens the show.

3:00 – 5:00 PM

Marty Schwartz “Back to Basics” in-store guitar learning class and music performances with a surprise special guest. A global influencer in music, Marty Schwartz–or as he’s better known around the world on the internet, Marty Music, has been the main face of guitar education for the last decade and a half .With 4.6 million YouTube subscribers, over two billion video views, and a career longer than most rock bands, Marty has arguably taught more people how to play guitar than anyone else in the world, and he regularly teaches his “Back to Basics” guitar lessons free for music fans monthly in person at the Gibson Garage Nashville. Marty also released namesake signature Epiphone ES-335 guitar.

THURSDAY, JUNE 5

12:00 – 6:00 PM

Live performances all-day in the Garage from the LGBTQ+ Emerging Artist Award winners, Gibson Generation Group (G3) performers, Gibson Spotlight artists, and a major surprise guest performance.

12:00 PM

Chrysalis live music performance. Inspired by a lack of representation, 2025 LGBTQ+ Emerging Artist Award winner Chrysalis shares their love for storytelling through indie rock music, filled with beautifully taboo lyrics.

1:00 PM

Shelby Ruger live music performance. Having been exposed to diverse environments, 2025 LGBTQ+ Emerging Artist Award winner Shelby Ruger’s creativity blossomed, shaping her R&B-heavy, storytelling music.

2:00 PM

Rocco Gorelik live music performance. A member of the Gibson Generation Group (G3), Rocco Gorelik is a 15-year-old guitar prodigy and rising star in country music from Johns Creek, Georgia. A self-taught musician, Rocco brings a joyful, industrious energy to every performance, making him a natural on stage. As a member of the Gibson Generation Group, Rocco finds inspiration in country legends like Vince Gill, Alan Jackson, George Strait, and the modern influence of Zach Top. He’s already shared the stage with acclaimed artists like Lainey Wilson and Marcus King, experiences that have further fueled his dedication to his craft. With a debut EP on the way, Rocco Gorelik is an artist to watch, blending the timeless charm of classic country with his own youthful style and authenticity.

2:15 PM

Lauren Hunter live music performance. When she was fifteen, Foo Fighters fan Lauren Hunter had the chance of a lifetime when Dave Grohl handed her his guitar and invited her to play “Monkey Wrench” live onstage with the band. Despite never having performed onstage before, Lauren nailed the and went viral on YouTube, capturing a joyful moment as Grohl and Lauren rocked out together. Now nineteen, Lauren is a member of the Gibson Generation Group (G3) and performing at events nationwide including Gibson Garage Fest Week in Nashville in 2024 where she performed with legendary guitarists, and met Peter Frampton, and GRAMMY Camp in Los Angeles as one of 83 students chosen from across the country, and at NAMM in 2025.

2:30 PM

Gabe Crumby Ft. Luna Cordoba live music performance. Gabe Crumby, an exciting new talent signed with the Gibson Generation Group (G3), who’s making waves in the music world. From his signature sound to his unique approach to guitar playing, Gabe is quickly becoming an artist to watch.

2:45 PM

Saxon Weiss live music performance. Saxon’s musical journey is a captivating story that showcases his passion and talent for music. As a member of the Gibson Generation Group (G3), thirteen-year old Saxon Weiss has already performed at Beach Life Festival, and shared the stage with Warren Haynes Band. Saxon’s love for live performances is evident, and he aspires to be recognized for his ability to play various styles of music rather than confining himself to a single genre. Currently proficient in classical, jazz, blues, rock, Hawaiian slack key, bluegrass, and country, Saxon has not only mastered diverse genres but has also ventured into songwriting. Saxon is set to release his highly anticipated album later this year.

3:00 PM

Angel White live music performance. Angel White is a fifth-generation Texas cowboy, beekeeper and singer-songwriter who artfully blends elements of folk, country, soul, and rock to create a sound that’s uniquely his, reflecting the vast landscapes of his upbringing and the untamed spirit of the West. A 2025 member of the Gibson Artist Spotlight program, Angel White released of his full-length debut album in March titled, GHOST OF THE WEST: THE ALBUM, which takes listeners on a journey through soulful melodies, captivating narratives, and introspective lyrics inspired by the wide-open spaces of his hometown of Cleburne, TX, where his roots run deep with a family lineage of cowboys and century-old tradition of raising horses. Over the last year, Angel White has toured with artists Shane Smith and the Saints, Whiskey Myers, Kaitlin Butts, Paul Cauthen, The Arc Angels, and Josh Abbott Band and has played major festivals like Austin City Limits, FORMAT, Luck Reunion, Bonnaroo, CMA Fest and SXSW, and recently the Stagecoach Country Music Festival 2025.

4:00 PM

The Saint Cecilia live music performance. From the outside, Saint Cecilia is a collection of emotional images, love, art, power, passion, lust and verve. They are a driven and unique band from all over the northern hemisphere. A Gibson Artist Spotlight band for 2025, Saint Cecilia arrives on fire and ready to shake up and wake up a somewhat sleepy musical world. Yes, they rock and yes, they play guitars, bass, drums and whatever else it takes to make music with heart, sparks, rhythm and soul. If you’ve been missing, moving, grooving and just getting out and living hard, fun and full, you’ve just found your new soundtrack, dig in and get ready for one hell of ride…Saint Cecilia are not only the patron saints of music, but they’re also the saints of the musical life!

5:00 PM

Wyatt Ellis live music performance. Wyatt Ellis is a 16-year-old mandolinist, singer, and songwriter from East Tennessee who is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in bluegrass and country music. A skilled composer and multi-instrumentalist with a deep respect for tradition, Wyatt leads a powerhouse band known for their high-energy, single-mic performances. A graduate of the Gibson Generation Group (G3), Class of 2023, at age 13, Wyatt made his first appearance on the Grand Ole Opry, and at 14, returned for his official debut with his own band, performing original music, an unprecedented milestone. His debut album, Happy Valley, a collection of original instrumentals written at age 11, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart, signaling the arrival of a bold new voice in American roots music. Wyatt is currently featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame’s American Currents exhibit and serves as an ambassador for the Greater Smokies Region, representing the rich musical traditions of Appalachia. From barefoot porch pickin’ in a holler in East Tennessee, to standing ovations on the world’s most iconic stages, Wyatt’s story blends authenticity, talent, and a vision for the future of acoustic music. As his career continues to rise, Wyatt Ellis is poised to leave a lasting impact on bluegrass and beyond.

FRIDAY, JUNE 6

12:00 PM

Afrodiziac live music performance. Upon receiving his first guitar at thirteen, AfroDiziac began a musically led lifestyle. Engulfed by youthful aspirations, he thrived within his home stomping grounds of NYC, leading his first band by fifteen. Honed, skilled, and seeking new perspectives, AfroDiziac arrived in London determined to further develop what he calls a sonic fingerprint. Drawn to the explosive, high-energy rawness hailing from the schools of Rock’n’roll to the churches of rhythm and blues, a penchant for provocative grooves and heavy guitars emerged a darker more intuitive sound; a voice that would later become “AfroDiziac.”

1:00 PM

Sydney Quiseng live music performance. Twenty-seven-year-old Country/Americana singer and songwriter, and the lead singer of Echosmith, Sydney Quiseng (Key-Sang) tells brutally honest stories about her life and will release her new EP PHASES on June 20 HERE.

2:00 PM

Lily Rose live music performance. Lily Rose burst onto the scene with her viral hit “Villain,” instantly propelling her into the national spotlight almost overnight. Signed to Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music/Mercury Records, Lily released her debut EP Runnin’ Outta Time and has been on multiple tours with fellow stylistic maverick Sam Hunt and opened shows for country-pop icon Shania Twain, and even experienced her own global pop moment when she sang on Diplo’s 2023 EDM-country banger “Sad in the Summer” as she introduced herself to a whole new group of fans through performances on NBC’s The Voice and ABC’s Good Morning America. She’s already been nominated for ACM Best New Female Artist and took home GLAAD’s Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist Award in 2022.

3:00 PM

Josh Radnor live music performance. In early 2022, exiled from his Los Angeles home and reeling from an intense breakup, actor-writer-director-songwriter Josh Radnor sought refuge in close friends and good music. He drove to Nashville, Tennessee with his dog, Nelson, and roughly 50 original songs in tow. There, despite the heartache that initially led him South, Radnor found deep peace, immersing himself in what would eventually become his debut solo album, Eulogy: Volume I + II. The process of sifting through the emotional complexities of love, loss, death, identity, grief, and redemption grew into a powerful outlet for healing. It also resulted in twenty-three beautifully minimal, meditative, and stirring folk-Americana tracks—a double-album debut, both of which are now out on all streaming platforms.

Radnor began making music in 2013 with friend and celebrated Aussie artist, Ben Lee. The pair released two albums as Radnor & Lee—a self-titled debut in 2017, and Golden State in 2020—and toured the U.S. and then the globe together, Bolstered by the crowd response to Radnor & Lee and enthusiastic support from musician friends, Radnor picked up a guitar along the way and began writing his own melodies and lyrics. Then, in 2021, he dropped his debut solo EP, titled One More Then I’ll Let You Go, via Flower Moon Records.

4:00 PM

A Thousand Horses live music performance. Known for their explosive live rock show, A Thousand Horses released their 3rd album, The Outside, in 2024. A Thousand Horses’ music dives deep into gritty, freewheeling anthems and hard-hitting Americana, exploring the thrill of the open road, inner peace, and raw disconnection. After a 52-show U.S. and Europe tour in 2024, they brought their untamed sound to the masses with an electrifying and captivating show. Evolving from 2015’s Southernality a 2015 LP featuring the Platinum hit ‘Smoke’—The Outside marks a bold leap in bands one of a kind Southern Rock meets Rock-and-Roll sound. Michael Hobby, Bill Satcher, and Graham DeLoach are already crafting a 2025 release, and they will be pushing the next album further with its emotional complexity with an equally intricate and unpredictable sound.

5:00 PM

Brett Young live music performance. From his self-titled debut in 2017, Brett Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style. With an impressive string of seven No. 1 hits – “In Case You Didn’t Know” (DIAMOND), “Mercy” (4X PLATINUM), “Sleep Without You” (2X PLATINUM) “Like I Loved You” (2X PLATINUM), “Here Tonight” (2X PLATINUM), “Catch” (PLATINUM) and “Lady” (PLATINUM) – and multiple hit albums defined by an undeniable romantic spark, he has cemented his status as a master of matters of the heart. Following his acclaimed second studio album, Ticket To L.A., Brett broadened his emotional scope on Weekends Look A Little Different These Days, which features his current single, “You Didn’t” (GOLD) and “Lady,” whose lyrics inspired Brett’s debut children’s book Love You, Little Lady, published by Tommy Nelson (an imprint of HarperCollins). One of only four modern Country artists to have their first seven singles go No. 1, Young debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart with his GOLD-certified Ticket To L.A. while his PLATINUM self-titled debut dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks, all contributing to over 8.1 billion global streams to date. In 2018, Young was named ACM’s New Male Artist of the Year and ASCAP’s Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his “melodic craftsmanship” (Billboard) and garnered nominations from Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards, while continuing to amass non-stop hits as “one of Country’s most consistent radio stars” (Rolling Stone). Brett Young will release his new album Brett Young 2.0 on June 20 HERE.

SATURDAY, JUNE 7

11:00 – 1:00 PM

Join the Gibson Gives Foundation, Free Guitars4Kids, the U.S. Marines’ USMC MAW band, and the Gibson Generation Group (G3) musicians for a jam session and major donation event in the open parking lot across the street from the Gibson Garage Nashville. Gibson Gives and Gibson artists and the MAW Band will be onsite giving guitar lessons and gifting 100 guitars to Free Guitars 4 Kids which supports youth members in underserved communities throughout Nashville. The event will give each student a guitar of their own and teach the kids some basic guitar chords, as well as support music education.,

The mission of Free Guitars For Kids (FG4K) is to transform the lives of kids in underserved communities through the gift of a guitar. At FG4K, we believe music is one of the greatest gifts we’ve been given, but also that the opportunity to play, compose and perform songs is one that every child deserves, and that every child should be able to experience both the joy and the tangible benefits of owning a musical instrument, regardless of their ability to purchase one.

MONDAY, JUNE 9

6:30 PM

The Gibson Garage Nashville is proud to welcome the Les Paul Foundation, whose mission is to honor and share the life, spirit and legacy of Les Paul through generations. In partnership with Gibson Gives–the philanthropic division of Gibson–the Les Paul Foundation has announced the annual Les Paul Spirit Award will be presented to legendary music artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Miller on Monday, June 9, 2024 at 6:30pm CT. This private, ticketed event will take place on what would have been Les Paul’s 110th birthday. The annual award is presented to an individual who exemplifies the spirit of the late, great Les Paul through innovation, engineering, technology and/or music. In addition to the award, a grant from the Les Paul Foundation will be made in the honoree’s name to the charity of his choice. Like Les Paul, Steve Miller personifies the spirit of excellence through musicianship and industry recognition.

The Gibson Garage Nashville is located at 209 10th Avenue South, Suite 209 inside Cummins Station and is free and open to the public daily Monday–Saturday from 11:00-6:00pm, and from 12:00-6:00pm on Sunday.

