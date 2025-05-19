Gabe Dixon Playing Chief’s On July 12th

Nashville.com’s favorite “Star Bar” continues to stand out by booking not just cover bands, but real-deal original talent. And coming up, they’re proving that point once again with a very special night: Gabe Dixon is set to take the stage.

I discovered Dixon way back in 2002 with his “On a Rolling Ball” album and it’s still one of my favorite albums of all time. Born and raised in Tennessee and now a cornerstone of the Nashville music community, Gabe Dixon is a master of his craft — a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist whose music has found its way into hearts, hit records, and Hollywood soundtracks. His upcoming show at Chief’s on Broadway promises an evening of deeply personal tunes, musical mastery, and the kind of connection only Dixon can create between a piano and a crowd.

Dixon has been writing and performing since 1999. His songs have been covered by artists like Garth Brooks, Parachute, Ben Rector, and Erin McCarley, and his music has been featured in major films (The Proposal) and hit TV shows (Nashville, Grey’s Anatomy, The Vampire Diaries, Parks & Recreation).

While his solo career continues to thrive, Gabe’s résumé reads like a who’s who of musical legends. He’s recorded and toured with Paul McCartney, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Supertramp, Loggins & Messina, and O.A.R. — not to mention his high-profile role as keyboardist and vocalist with the Tedeschi Trucks Band since 2019. He played a key role in the group’s critically acclaimed four-album opus I Am The Moon, and was featured throughout the epic “Wheels Of Soul” tour alongside Los Lobos.

Still, it’s Gabe Dixon’s own music — raw, reflective, and real — that continues to shine brightest. So whether you’re a longtime fan or just in the mood for something that goes deeper than the usual Broadway bar fare, make plans to be at Chief’s on Broadway, July 12th for Gabe Dixon. It’s an evening that proves why Chief’s isn’t just another honky-tonk — it’s where Nashville’s stars come to shine before they hit the big time (or in Dixon’s case, while they’re already there).

–Jerry Holthouse

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!