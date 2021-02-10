Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / Gabby Barrett Hits 125 Million On-Demand Streams

Gabby Barrett Hits 125 Million On-Demand Streams

Jerry Holthouse 10 hours ago Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 13 Views

Warner Music Nashville’s Gabby Barrett announced her 7-track Live From The Goldmine EP today, releasing March 16. Reaching a new career milestone, Barrett has officially surpassed 1 BILLION career global streams just seven months after the release of her full-length debut, Goldmine.

The collection comes from her album release performance special of the same name – watch above – and serves as a much-needed dose of vocally charged live music after a year without touring.

“I’m excited to be releasing Live From The Goldmine as an EP,” Barrett says. “I miss being out on the road so much – the live experience of connecting with fans and performing is something you just can’t replicate. It’s the best part of what I do. While we’re still waiting for touring to come back safely, I wanted to give fans a little taste of that live experience to take with them – a concert they can listen to anytime, anywhere. I hope y’all can have some fun with it and can’t wait to see you back out on the road!”

Serving as a first preview of the collection, “The Good Ones (Live From The Goldmine)” is available now, illuminating the silky performance version of the current GOLD Top 15 single – listen here. “The Good Ones” is gaining rapidly across the board, tallying over 125 MILLION on-demand streams

About Jerry Holthouse

Jerry Holthouse
Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

PREMIERE: Johnny Lee Set To Release First Album In 5 Years

At 74, most performers would be slowing down but not Country Music legend Johnny Lee. …

Powered and designed by Nashville.com
The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!
© Copyright 2003-2021
Castello Cities Internet Network, Inc.