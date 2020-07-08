Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / Funeral Services For Charlie Daniels Have Been Announced
Charlie Daniels
Funeral Services For Charlie Daniels Have Been Announced

Funeral services have been announced for legendary country and southern rocker Charlie Daniels. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member will be memorialized at a public service this Friday, July 10 at 11:00 a.m. / CT at World Outreach Church, located at 1921 State Hwy 99 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Travis Tritt, Vince Gill, Gretchen Wilson and Trace Adkins will perform to honor the life of Daniels. The service will be led by SiriusXM’s Storme Warren and pastor Allen Jackson.
A public visitation is also scheduled for Thursday, July 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. / CTat Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee (2229 North Mt. Juliet Road).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be addressed to The Journey Home Project. Donations can be made online (thejourneyhomeproject.org) or by mail (17060 Central Pike, Lebanon, TN 37090). Floral arrangements may be sent to Sellars Funeral Home.
Daniels passed away on Monday, July 6, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83.
Due to COVID-19, attendees are encouraged to wear masks at the visitation and funeral service.

