FIRST LOOK: 13-Year Old Yodeling Cowgirl Phoebe White

Phoebe White, a 13-year old yodeling cowgirl from Kentucky recently joined Cowboy’s Riders In The Sky, for a special guest performance on the Grand Ole Opry last Wednesday (8/2). Phoebe and Riders In The Sky performed Ranger Doug’s song, “Phoebe, the Yodeling Cowgirl,” which is a modified version of the Toy Story 2 hit song, “Jessie, the Yodeling Cowgirl.” If you missed watch the clip above.

This was White’s first appearance on the Grand Ole Opry stage in the middle of a whirlwind year which has seen the young Western influenced singer grace many different stages, winning numerous talent competitions, along with receiving critical acclaim and industry recognition for her 10-song debut album UnXpected, out now by PoetMan Records and The Orchard. The album features recorded performances with Riders In The Sky, The McClain Family Band & Folksinger Michael Johnathon who also produced the album. UnXpected recently broken into the Top 10 of Western Way Magazine’s Cowboy / Western Albums Charts, her song “BooHoo Blues” also made the Top 10 of most played songs by Western Music DJs.

White is also set to unveil a special one year honorary exhibit at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Renfro Valley on Saturday, August 12 at 12pm ET. The exhibit will be revealed in a FREE to attend public event with Phoebe on-hand to speak and sing some songs.

The self-taught yodeler also enjoys playing guitar, mandolin, piano, ukulele, banjo, and more. Her love of music spans many different generations and genres, but her favorites are country, western, gospel, bluegrass, and R&B. Keep an eye Nashville.com for future stories on this up and comer.