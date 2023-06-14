Featured Bonnaroo Artist: Portugal. The Man

GRAMMY-winning rock band Portugal. The Man is today’s Featured Bonnaroo Artist. They’re playing this Friday evening (6/16) – from 6:45-7:45pm on the What Stage. Also on Friday 6/16, PTM will host a listening event for fans earlier in the day @ Where in the Woods from 1:15-2pm, where they’ll preview their forthcoming record, CHRIS BLACK CHANGED MY LIFE. The album pays homage to the band’s late beloved hype man, friend, and de facto band member Chris Black. They’ve been releasing select tracks off the record since March, beginning with infectious lead single “Dummy” (listen above), which is currently top 5 & rising at Alternative Radio.

With over 1,600 shows under their belts and a storied reputation as festival favorites, Portugal. The Man has established themselves as one of rock’s most consistent live acts.

Originally heralding from Alaska, the Portland-based band soared to new heights in 2017 with the release of their now RIAA certified-Platinum album, Woodstock. The album was marked by the astounding success of their infectious single, “Feel It Still,” which earned the group a plethora of new accolades – including a GRAMMY for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance,” a 7x RIAA Platinum certification, a record setting 20-week residency at #1 on alternative radio, and an inescapable presence on the Top 40 airwaves.

Alongside the shine of their myriad of musical accomplishments lies the group’s long-standing passion for social justice. In fact, this is precisely the intersection in which Portugal. The Man thrives; throughout their career, the band has consistently exemplified how to deeply commit to both artistry and activism. This ultimately inspired them to officially launch PTM Foundation in 2020, focused on universal issues related to human rights, community health, and the environment, with an emphasis on causes directly impacting Indigenous Peoples, including Alaska Native Health (providing the highest quality of health services for Alaska Native people) and Seeding Sovereignty (radicalizing and disrupting colonized spaces through land, body, food sovereignty work and more).

Portugal. The Man have also partnered with an array of organizations such as National Coalition Against Censorship, The Skatepark Project (helping communities build public skate parks for youth in underserved communities), March for Our Lives (Gun Reform), Keep Oregon Well (Mental Health), and Protect Our Winters (Climate Change), to name just a few. In 2022, the band furthered their passion for activism when they launched PTM’s NIGHT OUT initiative – supporting disabled fans requiring ADA access.