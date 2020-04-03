EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Campbell Harrison’s “The River”

Rising star Campbell Harrison is exclusively premeiring his new song “The River” today on Nashville.com. Click here to listen. “The River” is an archetypical song of rebirth. In the verses we acknowledge the soul-crushing drudgery of every day life and recognize that the world has a way of saddling us with burdens, despite our good intentions. The “River” is presented in the chorus as a symbol of rebirth and the opportunity to strip away those burdens and insecurities in the healing water. Campbell says, “I drew inspiration for this song from the classic hymn, I’ll Fly Away which presents a similar call to action, albeit a spiritual one. I wanted the song to have an overall positive and upbeat sound because the focus is on redemption, not commiseration. I’m a firm believer that with the right support and enough willpower, positive change can occur for anyone at any time. That’s why I wanted to create big, grandiose choruses that champion that symbolic rebirth that the river offers. I think that the EXCLUSIVE group chorus at the end really nails it on that front because it’s reminiscent of a tent revival or beautiful choral hymns.”

The Nashville singer-songwriter has been described as a blend between Jack Johnson, Ray LaMontagne and John Mayer. Yet, he’s managed to craft a sound wholly unique and recognizable. “Don’t let the Americana label and Harrison’s mellow voice fool you,” says Gregory Sweet of KSVR FM. “There’s a hard edge to his music along with deep lyrics and great guitar work.” You can’t put this young man into one genre, as a singer-songwriter and vocalist he can take you on a journey that includes Americana, Rock, Swamp, Folk, Blues and Country. He certainly has developed a distinct styling of his music, it is not hard to know the voice behind the songs.”

Splitting time between the studio and performing, Campbell is touring the southeast as both a solo act and The Campbell Harrison Band. He can be found on the row frequently sharing writer rounds with some of the best songwriters born from the music city. Campbell will be touring through 2020. Click here to download The River.