Everclear Coming To Assembly Food Hall

Everclear is coming to downtown Nashville on Thursday, September 21 at The Sky Deck at Assembly Food Hall on a 30-date fall headlining tour featuring special guests The Ataris and The Pink Spiders. Led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis, the acclaimed quartet, who celebrated their 30th Anniversary in 2022, are touring in support of a new live album, Live at The Whisky a Go Go, set for release this September.

Due out Friday, September 8th via Sunset Blvd Records, Live at The Whisky a Go Go was recorded and filmed in late 2022 during last year’s celebratory tour back in Alexakis’ hometown of Los Angeles and marked the first time Everclear performed at the famed venue. The 17-track collection features all the hits and hidden treasures from throughout Everclear’s extraordinary catalog as well as two bonus studio tracks, last year’s single “Year Of The Tiger” and new single “Sing Away.” The first offering from the forthcoming album is the 1995 hit “Heroin Girl,” (listen and watch above) off the band’s platinum-selling album Sparkle and Fade.

Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful” and “Everything To Everyone,” as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination. The band’s 1993 debut album, World Of Noise, released on the Portland independent label Tim/Kerr Records, paired with their significant efforts to break into college radio and the buzz they’d created within the Portland music scene, attracted the attention of major labels, including Capitol Records, which signed the group soon after.

In 2019, Alexakis was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) and has since donated one dollar from every ticket purchased for his performances to charities such as Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and National MS Society. To celebrate their 30th anniversary in 2022, Everclear reissued World Of Noise as a special remastered, deluxe edition, making the album available for the first time on digital streaming platforms with 6 bonus songs in addition to its original 12 tracks. In addition to his thousands of Everclear performances over the band’s lengthy career, Alexakis created and runs the annual Summerland Tour, which features a package of popular ‘90s alt rock bands, and he released his first solo album, Sun Songs, in 2019.