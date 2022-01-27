Ernest Scores Most Added Single At Country radio

Ernest’s brand-new song “Flower Shops (feat. Morgan Wallen)” launched this week as the most added single at Country radio with 88 stations spinning the record now. The Big Loud Records MULTI-PLATINUM artist/songwriter surprise dropped the fan-favorite track on New Year’s Eve, quickly catapulting to #1 at Apple Music Country, Spotify Country, and iTunes overall upon release and now debuting Top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The melancholic ode was written by Ernest with Ben Burgess and Mark Holman and produced by Joey Moi.

“I’m so grateful for the fans and Country radio for getting behind this song so early on,” says Ernest. “It isn’t every day that a record gets this kind of response and I couldn’t be happier that ‘Flower Shops’ is getting so much love.”

Ernest is currently on the road for Chris Lane’s FILL THEM BOOTS TOUR, which kicked off January 13, adding to his touring resume, the Nashville native will headline hometown hot spot Exit/In for two SOLD OUT nights, March 21 and March 22.

The hit-maker recently wrapped Season Three of his Just Being Ernest podcast where he hosted up-close chats alongside trailblazers such as Bobby Bones, John Crist, Craig Wiseman, Morgan Wallen, Chris Lane and more.