Cole Swindell Scores His 11th Career No. 1

Cole Swindell just earned his 11th career No. 1 single with his current single, the duet with ACM Top New Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never.” The powerhouse duet, No. 1 on both Mediabase and Billboard country singles charts this week in just 23 weeks, is the followup to his multi-week No. 1 “Single Saturday Night.” The two back-to-back No. 1 singles are on his just released fourth album, Stereotype.



Swindell and Wilson performed the duet “Never Say Never” on ABC’s Good Morning America and later that same evening delivered a rain-drenched performance of the duet live on the CMT Music Awards on the CBS Television Network and on-demand on Paramount+.



“Never Say Never” has been a hit with fans since it’s debut and was the most added song at country radio the week of release, giving both Swindell and Wilson their biggest radio add day of their careers.

In the seven years since his debut on Warner Music Nashville, Swindell has racked up an impressive 10 No. 1 singles as an artist – 11 No. 1 as a songwriter – nine certified Platinum singles (four singles at 2x Platinum), a Platinum-certified debut album (Cole Swindell) and a Gold-certified sophomore album (You Should Be Here). The Georgia hitmaker has more than 4.5 BILLION global career streams. His massive, GRAMMY-nominated hit “Break Up In The End” was named the NSAI Song of the Year (2019).