Emma Smalley Signs First Publishing Deal With BMG

Nashville newcomer Emma Smalley is taking another major step in her music career, signing her first-ever publishing deal with BMG. The worldwide agreement, effective immediately, covers her existing catalog as well as future songwriting projects.

The announcement follows a busy year for Smalley, who was recently featured in Spotify’s Fresh Finds program in September 2026. She released her debut EP, Breaking Habits, on September 18, followed by her latest single, “You Had It,” on November 20.

Smalley’s path to Nashville was anything but conventional. Originally from the small lake town of Chapin, South Carolina, she picked up a guitar at age six after her father introduced her to the instrument. She spent years writing songs and performing throughout the Carolinas before graduating from the University of South Carolina and earning a nursing degree in Charleston.

In 2024, Smalley began working as a registered nurse in an operating room while continuing to pursue music. She also started sharing country covers on TikTok, putting her own spin on songs by artists including Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks and Sheryl Crow. The videos helped her build an audience, eventually leading her to make a career change.

By the end of 2025, Smalley had moved to Nashville to focus on music full-time. Her songwriting blends country and Americana influences, with an emphasis on personal stories and vulnerable lyrics. Her single “Too Far Gone” has emerged as a breakout track, earning more than four million Spotify streams. She has also built a strong social media following, with more than 2.3 million likes on TikTok.

Smalley says signing with BMG is a milestone she never imagined reaching so quickly.

“I couldn’t be more excited and grateful to sign my first publishing deal with BMG. It honestly still hasn’t hit me that every day I get to wake up and create for a living now when just last month I was scrubbing into surgeries for my nursing job,” Smalley said. “Thank you so much to Courtney, Brad, and the entire BMG team for believing in me. It’s an honor to join this crew and I can’t wait to see what 2027 has to offer!”

Courtney Allen, Senior Director of Publishing A&R at BMG Nashville, said Smalley’s songwriting and artistic perspective made an immediate impression.

“Her artistry is uniquely hers and her honesty and vulnerability as a writer make it so easy to connect with her,” Allen said. “It’s rare to meet a new artist who has so much confidence and conviction in what they do, and I’m thrilled that she chose BMG to be her publishing home.”

With her first publishing deal in place, a growing audience and new music already reaching listeners, Smalley is heading into 2027 with plenty of momentum.