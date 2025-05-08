Dylan Scott Officially A Billionaire

Chart-topper country hitmaker Dylan Scott was recently awarded with a Pandora Billionaire plaque, commemorating his music being streamed over one billion times on Pandora. The plaque presentation took place Friday, April 25 in Indio, Calif. ahead of Scott’s Stagecoach performance on the Mane Stage.

“Thank you to Pandora for all their amazing support for Dylan Scott’s music,” said Benson Curb, SVP of Commercial Partnerships, Streaming & Revenue at Curb Records. “The team at Pandora have been big believers in Dylan from the start and now there are a Billion reasons to celebrate this huge achievement.”

Scott’s Stagecoach performance served as a pit stop off his headlining Country Till I Die Tour, which has shattered his attendance records and has seen many sold-out shows including Wallingford, Conn., Toronto, Ont., Henderson, Nev., Boise, Idaho, Salt Lake City, Utah and Youngstown, Ohio. The latter of which marked Scott’s arena headline debut and became his highest-selling and highest-grossing show of his career. The 17-stop tour will wrap next weekend with a spree of dates in Florida.

The tour ending comes just weeks before Scott’s third studio album Easy Does It releases on May 30. The 11-track collection ties in themes of heartbreak, committed love and nods to the small town that raised him. Scott describes the album title as where he currently is in life, more grounded and focused on appreciating what is right in front of him, no longer caught up in comparison. The album features Scott’s most recent No. 1, “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us,” and his current single “What He’ll Never Have,” already shaping up to be the biggest song of his career with over 300M global streams so far.

