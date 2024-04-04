Dustin Lynch Wows Sold Out Ryman Crowd

Just days after being direct support on a two month-run on Blake Shelton’s BACK TO THE HONKY TONK TOUR, Multi-Platinum star Dustin Lynch has launched his KILLED THE COWBOY TOUR, in support of his sixth studio album. Marking his first-time headlining the Ryman Auditorium Tuesday night (4/2), the Tullahoma-native brought a SOLD-OUT standing ovation-worthy start to the 18-date trek that continues through next month with opener Skeez.

“We’ve been saying this for weeks. Literally, a bunch of times every day we’ve looked at each other on the bus and we’re like, ‘We’re headlining the Ryman!’ Not only that, you guys SOLD OUT the Ryman for us! That’s awesome,” shared Lynch onstage. “Thank you for spending your hard-earned money to be here with us tonight. That does not go unnoticed. A lot of our families are here tonight, and we get to support our families because you support our songs, our music, and our concerts – and we love you for it. Thank you very much for that.”

Adding the biggest production he’s ever brought on the road to the historic stage with a setlist curated from Killed The Cowboy (Broken Bow Records), including his current single and Jelly Roll collaboration “Chevrolet” that’s Top 30-and-climbing at Country radio, Lynch also pulled from his career batch of nine #1s like “Stars Like Confetti,” “Small Town Boy,” and “Good Girl” – a special shout-out to his mom who was in the audience, as it’s her favorite song. Keeping the celebration going post-show, Lynch hosted an official after-party at PBR Nashville, where he tried his hand at guest bartending, popped up behind the DJ booth, and even had a line dance dedicated to album release “Honky Tonk Heartbreaker” by the bar staff.

Lynch is vying for CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR for his fiery play of “Thinking ‘Bout You” featuring MacKenzie Porter (from CMT Campfire Sessions) at the 2024 “CMT MUSIC AWARDS.” Watch the nominated performance here. The fan-voted award show airs live from the Moody Center in Austin, TX, on Sunday (4/7) (8:00-11:00 p.m., ET/PT) on CBS, and is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

