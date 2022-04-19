Dustin Lynch Makes Billboard History

Dustin Lynch is making history with PLATINUM, six-week #1 collaboration “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter),” as it’s the longest-running Top 10 single at 27 weeks since the Billboard Country Airplay chart launched in January 1990.

“Wow! Adding this stat to ‘Thinking ‘Bout You’ is so huge. It further validates what we all felt with this song, and it’s so rewarding to see it continue to connect with listeners,” shares Lynch.

Fast-surpassing his four-week #1 mark set by 2017’s “Small Town Boy,” the Lynch, Andy Albert, Hunter Phelps, and Will Weatherly co-write is Lynch’s eighth U.S. and second Canadian #1 at Country radio, as well as his third career chart-topper as a songwriter, plus gives Porter her first U.S. and fourth Canadian #1. In addition, “Thinking ‘Bout You” has racked up over 300 MILLION global on-demand streams to date.

Further making noise with his current single “Party Mode” at Country radio, the neon-buzzed track – also found on his fifth studio album BLUE IN THE SKY – scored his biggest add week and highest career debut.