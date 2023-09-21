Dustin Lynch Announces “Killed The Cowboy” Tour

Delivering his sixth studio album, Killed The Cowboy (Broken Bow Records), next Friday, Dustin Lynch today announces his KILLED THE COWBOY TOUR in 2024. Featuring special guest Skeez, tickets go on sale on album release day (9/29) at 10 a.m. (GET TICKETS HERE)

“I’m at a spot in life where I’m super focused on celebrating and living in the moment. The crew and I did a lot of that on the PARTY MODE TOUR and really found ourselves out there. The fans were coming out bigger, badder, and louder than ever,” shares Lynch. “I’m excited for them to dive into this album, find themselves in it, and then bring that energy with their friends to the KILLED THE COWBOY TOUR next spring.”

Introducing the 12-track collection – five to his songwriting credit – with two songs now available, fans can check out the brooding “Killed The Cowboy” and nostalgic dirt road rocker “Chevrolet,” featuring his BBR Music Group labelmate Jelly Roll. Listen here and pre-save/pre-add Killed The Cowboy.

Promising a setlist jam-packed with all new music mixed with his hottest hits, including current Top 10-and-rising “Stars Like Confetti” (off Blue In The Sky), Lynch’s KILLED THE COWBOY TOUR launches next year on April 2 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, before making major city appearances in Charlotte, NC, Minneapolis, MN, Boston, MA, and more, across the 18-date run. Topping off the trek on May 11 at Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove in Council Bluffs, IA,.